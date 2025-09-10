In life, you always have to be prepared for any opportunity, and Collette V. Smith seized hers in 2017. Smith has lived a remarkable life filled with purpose and a deep love for football, which led her to play for the women's professional football team, the New York Sharks. Often opportunity comes as a result of action towards your dreams and goals. Per Smith in exclusive comments to ClutchPoints, the Sharks opened the door for her with the New York Jets.

“It was an exciting time when I went out there. So I got, I had, gotten a phone call from somebody in the front office with the New York Jets and he called me to ask me about [the New York Sharks]. I'm telling him about all our needs, all our wants. And he said, ‘You know what, can you come out to a practice.’ Eventually, I went. When I went and when I got out there, I was like, I need to take advantage of this opportunity on all levels. Lik,e I'm not a one-dimensional person. So I was looking at the DBS playing football. Practice, and I'm like, oh, he should be over here. His alignment is off. Or let me, so I was just supposed to be a spectator on field access, and that's it.”

Her knowledge of being a defensive back from her role with the Sharks served her and impressed the Jets coaching staff, namely then-head coach Todd Bowles. Bowles is in a home for his relentless defensive attack that ultimately aided in the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers' soundly beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in 2021. His nack for defense let him be impressed with Smith.

“And it became a thing where Coach Bowles…he started asking me more questions about what I wanted to do and, and what did I think of practice? And I said, ‘Here's some things I think we could correct' and he's looking at me like, what the hell? You know? But eventually he, he said, you know, I think you should work for this organization. And I said, ‘I agree.'”

Eventually, after attending a few practices and showcasing her base of knowledge even more, Bowles offered her the position, a moment that she can remember vividly.

“But when I got the phone call from Coach Bolts, I remember where I was standing.

I remember what I had on, and he said, ‘Coach Collette.’ I was like, ‘Yes sir. Coach Bowles, what's going on?’ He said, ‘What are you doing this summer?’ And I said, ‘Whatever the New York Jets need.’ And he said, ‘Great, because I'd love it if you were one of my coaches.'”

Article Continues Below

Smith is a proud Tuskegee University alumna, having attended the institution for three years. She would cause vivid memories from her college experience that ultimately shaped her into the woman she is today.

“It was quite an experience. At Tuskegee, I was in my freshman year, I was in Olivia Davison Hall. I'll never forget Room 216, you know, and of course, you find your New York people immediately. You know, so New York, we always thought we ran the yard. Right. But, um, it was, it was quite refreshing. It was quite, I mean, it still excites me to this very day. I've met some amazing people. I got to learn about sororities and fraternities that I wasn't accustomed to seeing, especially here on the East Coast, you know, in New York. And I'm so glad to see the culture is shifting more. We're becoming more and more powerful. But I loved it on the yard.”

Now, in her new book Collette's Courage, she looks to inspire young readers to fiercely go after their dreams and seize the moment just as she did.

“This book talks about the courage that you find inside yourself and supporting yourself around the right people. So as a little girl. I loved football this period, that was just what I wanted to do, and the boys never asked me to play. It was scary to ask the boys can I play? So I was always terrified. But with the right support of my two best friends, Emily and Natalie they were like, ‘Girl, you can do this. Go ahead. Go out there.' And, you know, thinking about what your parents pour into you, the gems that your parents tell you. Closed mouths don't get fed, right. So I'm like, let's go. So it's about standing up for what you believe in, what you wanna do, and, um, using the power in your voice.”

Smith's new book Collette's Courage is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble nd wherever you books are sold.