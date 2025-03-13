Colorado head coach Deion Sanders took to his social media account to speak about Eddie George's departure from Tennessee State to become the head coach of Bowling Green University. The former Jackson State coach, who's entering his third season with the Buffaloes in the Fall, had nothing but love for George on his career move.

“I absolutely love it! You got a great coach but a better man. Those young men will be blessed,” Sanders said.

Sanders knows a lot about George as a coach and competitor. In 2021, George spoke with Sanders before accepting the position of head coach at Tennessee State.

“I asked Deion, ‘Given my situation and me never having coached in my life, can I be successful at this, can I help build a program?' ” George said in a 2021 quote obtained by The Tennessean. “He said, ‘Absolutely you can. It's great that you're considering getting into this profession.' ”

In George's first two years at Tennesse State he had the opportunity to coach against Sanders's SWAC Championship-winning Jackson State teams. While Jackson State won both matchups, George's Tigers were always formidable. Their 2022 battle in the Southern Heritage Classic was a defensive tug-of-war that ended in a 16-3 win for Jackson State.

Now, he looks to follow in Sanders footsteps as he found success at the FCS and HBCU level and now looks to lead Bowling Green to success. Former head coach Scot Loeffler's departed the program in late February to join the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. During his six years with the Falcons, Loeffler compiled a 27-41 record and guided the team to three consecutive bowl games over the past three seasons.

Eddie George now looks to bring his Tennesssee State success and further build upon the blueprint that Loeffler left that led them to successive Bowl Game appearances. The Falcon's new coach certainly looks to field a contender quickly, possibly following in the steps of former Bowling Green coach Urban Meyer who recommended him for the position.

“I have every aspiration and intention of winning the MAC this year,” George said in his introductory press conference on Monday. “That is the goal. And to continue the success of this program that Coach Loeffler left here — the success, the sustainability. He left it in a great, great condition. Now it’s time for me to go from good to excellent to elite. We’re gonna dig in, we’re gonna get stronger, we’re gonna get faster, we’re gonna find out who we are, and we’re gonna commit to excellence every day.”