DeSean Jackson and Delaware State have already made moves on the recruiting trail this Spring, but the addition of a Division III football star will make their secondary even more fearsome. The Hornets have signed defensive back James Woods, a standout from Brevard College, making a rare leap from Division III to the FCS level. He announced his commitment to Delaware State via his X account.

Woods is an exceptional player, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, with three years of experience at Brevard College. Over 26 games, he racked up 112 tackles (89 solo), five interceptions, three forced fumbles, three blocks, and three touchdowns. Last season alone, he recorded four interceptions, nine pass breakups, and 31 tackles in just seven games. He capped off the year with two touchdowns, including an impressive 60-yard pick-six that earned him a spot on the D3Football.com National Team of the Week and All-Conference honors.

Securing the commitment of Woods shows Jackson's inclusive approach when it comes to recruiting. In Feburary, DeSean Jackson made a huge move by flipping former Jackson State recruit Chris Trumbull. Trumbull is from the Delaware area having attended Red Lion Christian Academy in Bear, Delaware. Trumbull is regarded as one of the state's top defensive talents. He was instrumental in his team’s success, helping them advance to the Delaware 2A State Semifinals. As a senior, he recorded an impressive 120 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks.

Another one of Jackson's standout recruits is Jaydn Robinson, who is the top-rated recruit to ever commit to Delaware State according to Rivals. During his most recent season, Robinson recorded 54 receptions for 631 yards and five touchdowns, showcasing his excellent route-running and ability to make plays in traffic. He also turned down offers from major programs such as Cal, Texas, and Arizona State and even HBCU programs such as Alabama State and Grambling State.

Per DeSean Jackson in his introductory press conference, he looks to build a team that is ready to compete for a Celebration Bowl in his first year at the helm of the program.

“We ain’t waiting. We want to be at the Celebration Bowl this year; we want to win the MEAC this year. Whatever was going on, we can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to move forward and change that, starting on day one.”