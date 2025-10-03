The DeSean Jackson era at Delaware State is off to the Hornets' best start in years, currently sitting at 3-2. Their recent loss against Sacred Heart was controversial, in part due to the loss of starting quarterback Kaiden Bennett early in the game after he was ejected for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which was reportedly for excessive celebration after a first-quarter rushing touchdown.

Despite that setback, the Hornets seem to have truly found their identity under Jackson. The team currently leads the FCS in rushing yards per game at 282 yards. Delaware State also ranks in the top 25 for scoring offenses in the FCS, averaging 32 points per game across its first five contests. Running back Marquis Gillis is a standout, ranking in the top 10 in rushing yards per game with 479 total yards and four touchdowns this season. This punishing, run-heavy style is a hallmark of the MEAC's most successful teams, allowing them to control the pace of the game and extend offensive possessions.

The MEAC is a challenging gauntlet, defined by strong programs like South Carolina State and North Carolina Central. Howard University has overcome some offensive struggles to string together impressive victories. Morgan State always fields a dominant defense that has challenged even FBS programs. Even struggling Norfolk State has found success through the air with quarterback Otto Kunz, while Kev King remains one of the MEAC's most prolific running backs.

A true test of Delaware State's talent lies in their upcoming matchup against Monmouth University. Heading into the weekend, Monmouth is ranked No. 12 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and sits at 3-1. Their victories include overwhelming wins against Fordham and a 42-39 close-call against Colgate. Their only loss was a narrow 42-35 defeat to FBS contender Charlotte.

Monmouth's strength is its explosive offense. They rank second in the FCS in total offense, averaging an astounding 560 yards of offense per game, including a staggering 419 passing yards per game. The attack is led by quarterback Derek Robertson, who has already thrown for 1,677 yards and 18 touchdowns this season with an efficient 71% completion percentage, averaging 419 passing yards per game.

For Delaware State to secure a win against a Monmouth team that is poised to compete for the CAA championship and a spot in the FCS playoffs, it will have to find a way to contain the prolific passing offense. However, the Hornets must also be ready to keep pace offensively. Monmouth's defense thus far has been vulnerable, allowing 35.5 points per game and giving up an average of 365 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks, with a total of 11 passing touchdowns allowed this season.

With quarterback Kaiden Bennett expected back at the helm of Delaware State’s offense, paired with standout running back Marquis Gillis, the Hornets are up for the task. They must ensure their run game keeps Monmouth's offense off the field and that they can exploit the Hawks' vulnerable secondary. The game is certainly shaping up to be an offensive shootout.

Delaware State and Monmouth face off on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast nationally on FloCollege.