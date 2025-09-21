The Delaware State Hornets have been rolling under the direction of DeSean Jackson, and scored a huge wire-to-wire victory over Saint Francis 39-10. The success of Delaware State was predicated on a consistent and dedicated ground game that pushed them to a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Delaware State got on the board first with a 3-yard touchdown run by Marquis Gillis to cap off an 11-play, 35-yard drive with 9:02 left in the first quarter to go up 6-0. The Hornets missed the PAT, but they weren't worried, as they finished an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a James Jones 1-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds left in the first quarter to go up 13-0. Then, with 13:48 left in the second quarter, Jones ripped off an electric 90-yard run to push the score to 20-0. Although Saint Francis got a field goal a few minutes later, they weren't able to keep pace with the Hornets and their brusing attack.

Article Continues Below

With the victory, Delaware State finds itself in historic territory. First, they've won more games to start this season than they won in the past two seasons. Second, they find themselves at 3-1 for the first time since the 2007 season. The achievement is significant, as the 2007 ideation of the Delaware State Hornets finished the season with a 10-2 record and made the NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) playoffs. Their hot start led to them ultimately being named the MEAC Champions before ultimately being dispatched by the Delaware Blue Hens 44-7 in the playoffs.

A similar outlook could lead to Jackson's Delaware State clinching a bid in the Celebration Bowl or even earning another bid to the NCAA FCS Playoffs. But the Hornets look to take things one game at a time, as they gear up to play Sacred Heart on Saturday at 12 PM EST as the second game in their 3-game road trip.