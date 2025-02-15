On Friday afternoon, DeSean Jackson announced two new coaching hires at Delaware State: Samie Parker and Brandon Blackmon. The two hires are set to join Travis Clark and Nemo Washington on the Hornet's growing coaching staff under Jackson in his first season with the team.

Blackmon, a seasoned coach with extensive coaching experience in the college ranks, joins Delaware State as defensive coordinator after serving as assistant coach for cornerbacks and special teams at Tennessee Tech in the OVC-Big South Conference. He is a graduate of Tennessee State University, returning to the HBCU ranks as a member of DeSean Jackson's coaching staff.

His coaching resume includes a range of positions, from defensive assistant roles at Arizona State to coaching defensive backs at Western Illinois, where he also played a key role in Midwest recruiting. Blackmon’s diverse coaching history also involves time spent with performance training in Cincinnati and contributing to various football camps.

Former NFL wide receiver Samie Parker steps into the role of wide receivers coach, bringing an infusion of professional experience and an extensive coaching history to the Hornets. A fourth-round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Parker played four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, amassing 1,529 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 110 receptions during his career.

Parker also has an extensive coaching background, having contributed at both the collegiate and high school levels. His experience includes stints at MidAmerica Nazarene, Fort Valley State University, Whittier College, Washington State, and Rice before most recently serving as wide receivers coach at Northern Alabama for two seasons.

Jackson is working to quickly retool a Delaware State team that hasn't seen much success in the past few years. On National Signing Day, DeSean Jackson tapped into his West Coast connections as he brought over several California athletes to fill out the roster.