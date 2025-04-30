HBCU alumnus and basketball Hall of Famer Earl ‘The Pearl' Monroe took to his X account to release a statement about the passing of Dick Barnett. Barnett was his teammate on the New York Knicks as well as a fellow HBCU alumnus.

Monroe said, “A good friend who achieved so much in his lifetime. Dick was an HBCU alumnus who got his doctorate and led a long battle to get proper recognition for TSU. He’d led them to 3 consecutive NAIA championships under legendary coach John McClendon. A Hall of Fame human being.”

In 1955, Barnett earned a basketball scholarship to Tennessee State University, then called Tennessee A&I State College. Under coach John McLendon's guidance, he helped lead Tennessee State to three consecutive NAIA national championships from 1957 to 1959, marking the first time an HBCU won a national title in any collegiate sport.

His signature “fall-back baby” jump shot became a hallmark of college basketball, helping to elevate Tennessee State's reputation. A three-time All-American, he finished his college career as the program’s all-time leading scorer. In 1959, he was selected fourth overall in the NBA Draft by the Syracuse Nationals. Later, he became a key contributor to the New York Knicks' championship victories in 1970 and 1973. Both on and off the court, Barnett exemplified the spirit of the Knicks, earning recognition for his fearless play and clutch performances.

The Knicks spoke on Barnett's character in a statement saying, “He left a positive impact on everyone he encountered, and this organization is incredibly fortunate to have him be such an integral part of its history.”

Tennessee State also released a statement on his passing, saying, “The TSU family mourns the loss of one of its greatest legends. Dr. Barnett not only brought national recognition to our university through his incredible basketball achievements but also continued to lift up TSU throughout his life as an ambassador and advocate.”