NBA legend and Tennessee State University alumnus Dick Barnett has passed away at age 88, per a report by HBCU Gameday.. Barnett was a New York Knicks star and a two-time NBA champion.

Barnett accepted a basketball scholarship to Tennessee State University, then known as Tennessee A&I State College, in 1955. Under the leadership of coach John McLendon, help Tennessee State win three consecutive NAIA national championships from 1957 to 1959. This was the first time an HBCU won a national title in any collegiate sport.

His famous “fall-back baby” jump shot became a standard move in college basketball, and his spectacular play helped make Tennessee State a household name. His success at Tennessee State included being a three-time All-American, and he exited the program being the all-time leading scorer.

After graduating from Tennessee State, he was selected fourth overall in the 1959 NBA Draft by the Syracuse Nationals. He went on to play a significant role on the 1970 and 1973 championship teams of the New York Knicks. Both on and off the court, Barnett personified what it meant to be a New York Knick, known for his daring play and clutch shooting. The Knicks spoke on Barnett's character in a statement saying,” “He left a positive impact on everyone he encountered, and this organization is incredibly fortunate to have him be such an integral part of its history.”

The Madison Square Garden rafters now display Barnett's No. 12 jersey, but his influence went well beyond basketball. After retirement, he went back to school and graduated from Fordham University with a Ph.D. in education. His goal was to inspire the next generation by advocating for civil rights and education throughout his life.

Tennessee State released a statement on Barnett’s passing:

“The TSU family mourns the loss of one of its greatest legends. Dr. Barnett not only brought national recognition to our university through his incredible basketball achievements but also continued to lift up TSU throughout his life as an ambassador and advocate.”

Against all obstacles, Barnett's tale is one of success, setting the standard for HBCU athletes who would come after him. His influence will live on in Tennessee State history as well as in the larger narrative of American athletics and social advancement.