The Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) understood the significance of their NFC East battle versus the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3), but they did not want to let in-season stakes distract them from honoring Marshawn Kneeland. Fifth-year defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa paid tribute to his former teammate, who died from suicide on Nov. 6, by coming onto the field with a No. 94 flag during pregame warmups, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

Emotions were high, as this marked the first time the team had played in AT&T Stadium since Kneeland's passing. Following a stirring 24-21 win over the defending Super Bowl champions, which saw the Cowboys erase a 21-0 deficit, players proudly waved the flag. This improbable victory rejuvenated fans and put Dallas firmly back in the NFC Wild Card hunt, but for obvious reasons, it also strengthened the squad on a deeply personal level.

Cowboys DL Osa Odighizuwa ran out during pregame warmups with a Marshawn Kneeland No. 94 flag pic.twitter.com/9SSPuDrsav — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 23, 2025

Kneeland, a 2024 second-round draft pick out of Western Michigan, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at just 24 years of age. According to authorities, he fled police following an alleged traffic violation, traveled at over 145 mph and crashed into another vehicle. Kneeland made his way on foot and was later found by police. Before his death, he sent loved ones texts that raised serious concerns about his well-being, which resulted in his family contacting the police for a welfare check.

Marshawn Kneeland had a history of mental health issues. The Cowboys, as well as players around the NFL, are raising awareness about suicide prevention in the wake of this loss. The team started a memorial fund to help support his girlfriend, who is pregnant with their child.

Kneeland's memory will surely have a profound effect on the remainder of Dallas' season.