It looks as if Florida A&M Marching 100 announcer Joe Bullard will be facing more punishment for his disrespectful comments about the Honeybeez during Alabama State's matchup with Florida A&M in Bragg Memorial Stadium. Bullard made an inappropriate remark about the weight of the Honeybeez during the halftime performance of the Marching 100. This comment sparked outrage within the Alabama State community.

WCTV obtained a letter from Florida A&M University president Marva Johnson addressed to Bullard informing him of further action that will be taken against him by the institution. The letter includes him being suspended from the next band performance on Saturday and that he is “prohibited from attending band practice until after the date.” Johnson also informed Bullard that he has to attend what WCTV reports as “mandatory Respectful Workplace and Anti-Harassment Training through the Office of Compliance and Ethics.”

Bullard had already been assessed a penalty by the SWAC, which was announced last week. He was suspended for two games for his remarks, and the conference fined Florida A&M $10,000.

Article Continues Below

“Inappropriate conduct and invective language will always be met with strong action by the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and the Conference Office will continue to uphold a zero tolerance for such behavior. The Conference Office acknowledges the apology issued by Florida A&M University and have trust that this type of occurrence will not happen again,” the statement from the SWAC released last Wednesday read.

Bullard did indeed issue an apology, which was released via social media last Monday.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my remarks during the Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game this past Saturday. My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful,” his statement read in part.