Fisk University, home to the first-ever HBCU gymnastics program, has announced plans to discontinue the program in 2026. The news comes after an email was sent to students on Friday afternoon and confirmed by former Fisk University gymnast Naimah Muhammad.

The decision to discontinue the program stems from challenges in aligning it with the athletics structure. Since gymnastics is not a sanctioned sport within the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC), scheduling and recruiting have become increasingly difficult. Gymnastics is not a sport sponsored by the HBCUAC, which has required Fisk's gymnastics program to independently finance parts of the program without formal support from the conference.

“While we are tremendously proud of the history our gymnastics team has made in just three years, we look forward to focusing on our conference-affiliated teams to strengthen our impact in the HBCU Athletic Conference,” said Fisk Director of Athletics Valencia Jordan. “Fisk is grateful for the hard work, dedication, and tenacity of its gymnasts, staff members, and coaches who made this program possible.”

Article Continues Below

In the three years since its inception, Fisk University has made history on multiple occasions. In February, Fisk gymnastics made history by defeating Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and the University of Bridgeport in the same meet. This landmark victory marked the Bulldogs as the first HBCU gymnastics team to win against both an NCAA Division I and Division II team in a single competition.

Fisk University gymnasts like Muhammad and Morgan Price, who transferred to Arkansas in May, emerged as HBCU sports stars. Price made history as a pioneer in the sport of HBCU gymnastics. Price became the first gymnast from an HBCU to win the 2024 USA Collegiate National Title in West Chester, Pennsylvania, last season. Additionally, Kyrstin Johnson, a former gymnast from Talladega University, became the first HBCU gymnast to win a gold medal after winning the vault and placing third in the same all-around competition.

Meanwhile, Muhammad made history as the first HBCU gymnast to compete at the NCAA, leading off the inaugural team on Floor at the Super 16 in Las Vegas on January 6, 2023, where she scored a 9.6.