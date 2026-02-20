Cam Newton is still putting HBCUs in the forefront despite his show, 106 & Sports, being cancelled.

Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss co-hosted 106 & Sports, which was filmed in Atlanta, and after eight episodes, BET+ revealed that it was not going to renew the program for a second season.

In a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the network said it “will not produce additional seasons of ‘106 & Sports.’ The previous season will continue to live across BET platforms.”

Now that the show will no longer be producing more episodes, Newton is still going to spotlight sports and culture at HBCUs.

“I took on the BET project for one reason: To give back and shine a light on the excellence of our HBCUs — their student-athletes, their academic programs, their alumni, and that one-of-a-kind gameday experience,” Newton said per Complex.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback will be going on tour and stopping by at least four HBCUs. Those first four episodes have been planned at HBCUs but the full schedule detailing the remaining two do not have set locations at this time according to the outlet.

The tour will contain video production for his 4th and 1 podcast which will serve as an additional outlet to tell the unique stories from students on culture at HBCUs and how blends with sports.

“Introducing the ‘4th & 1 with Cam Newton’ College Tailgate Experience,” Newton wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “We’re taking the energy from the set to the culture. Coming to a campus near you this fall. Stay tuned and if you want to partner hit me up.”

According to the post he will be using his check made via 106 & Sports to fund this upcoming project.

“I'm extremely proud of the work Ashley Nicole Moss and I put in those eight episodes,” Newton continued. “But I've always believed that if you want the narrative to be handled right, you have to hold the pen yourself. I'm taking the energy from the set and bringing it straight to the yard.”

While the tour is set to begin fall of 2026, an exact date has not been made public. The four stops that have been announced will soon be released via Newton's social media channels in the coming months.