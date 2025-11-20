Nikola Vucevic came up big in the clutch for the second straight game as he drained a walk-off three-pointer to lift the Chicago Bulls past the Portland Trail Blazers, 122-121, at Moda Center on Wednesday.

With 7.2 seconds left in the game, Coby White drove to the lane to try to score. But he found Vucevic open from beyond the arc and dished him the ball. The veteran center calmly swished the game-winner as time expired.

The Bulls improved to 8-6, while the Trail Blazers fell to 6-9.

NIKOLA VUCEVIC WINS IT FOR THE BULLS WITH THIS THREE AT THE BUZZER 🎯pic.twitter.com/ZAw5nQxJdd https://t.co/60gXW6tM0d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

He finished with 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting and eight rebounds to lead Chicago. He also sank a dagger three-pointer in their win over the Denver Nuggets, 130-127, on Monday.

The Bulls almost blew a huge lead in the fourth quarter after allowing the Trail Blazers to come back. Thankfully, Vucevic salvaged the victory.

Article Continues Below

White added 25 points, seven assists, and two steals off the bench, while Josh Giddy contributed nine points, five rebounds, and 13 assists.

The 35-year-old Vucevic has been the subject of trade rumors over the past few years. They became louder in the offseason as he was being linked to the Golden State Warriors. Nothing, however, happened, and the two-time All-Star remained in the Windy City.

Despite the trade rumors, Vucevic has maintained his professionalism, repeatedly saying that he's focused on his responsibility to help the Bulls. He is averaging 16.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.6 rebounds this campaign.

Chicago has only been to the playoffs twice in the last 10 seasons, including three straight absences.

The Bulls will return to action on Friday versus the Miami Heat.