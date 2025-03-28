Social media influencer Ashton Hall has social media buzzing with his daily morning routine. His video has more than 6 million likes on Instagram and 100 million views on TikTok. But before he had social media dunking their heads in water and rubbing banana peels on their faces, he was a running back at Alcorn State University.

Hall is a Florida-based fitness trainer whose page consists of his daily routine, which is common among lifestyle influencers. In the video, Hall is seen waking up at 3 a.m., meditating, exercising, rubbing banana peels on his face, and dunking his head into a bowl of Saratoga Spring Water. The video, which has been viewed millions of times across multiple platforms, already has several parody videos from major corporations, sports teams, and even politicians.

A screenshot showing Hall dipping his head into cold water was shared by Massachusetts Democrat Senator Ed Markey, who compared him to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who faced criticism for discussing war plans in a group chat with a journalist on a commercial messaging app.

One standout from Hall’s video is the brand of water he uses to do his daily dunks. Primo Brands, the parent company of Saratoga Spring Water, says that Hall is not a spokesperson for the brand and has not been compensated for his content. According to the New York Times, the company declined to comment on how Hall’s content has impacted their business.

“As a marketer, you’ve done something right when your brand becomes a part of someone’s life and their story,” Kheri Tillman, the chief marketing officer for Primo Brands, said in a statement.

Not only has Hall’s video caught the eye of people on social media but college professors as well. Syracuse University communications professor Makana Chock explained the negative aspects of Hall’s type of content. She says that there is a “dark side” to the type of messaging Hall’s content gives off. “In the video, women appear only to serve Mr. Hall in some way — whether it is his breakfast or his towel. She said the videos overlap with messages “from some of the more toxic masculinity sites,” which preach “that this type of look and this type of discipline is somehow inherent in being a real man, which is not particularly achievable for most men,” she said.

During his time at Alcorn State, he played during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, playing in only five games. After college, he moved to Florida and began working as a personal trainer, according to the Daily Mail.