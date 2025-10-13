The hazing investigation surrounding Fort Valley State's Blue Machine Marching Band has concluded, per a statement by the institution on Monday afternoon. The band can return to regular activities, with the Good Trouble Classic in Augusta, Georgia, against Savannah State, as well as the Fountain City Classic in Columbus, Georgia, looming.

The university said in their statement, posted on their social media accounts:

“Update Regarding Blue Machine Marching Band

Following the completion of a recent review, the University has lifted the suspension for the Blue Machine Marching Band, allowing the organization to resume all official activities. The Office of Student Conduct continues to review individual matters, and a few members remain on suspension pending the outcome of the hearing process.

We appreciate the cooperation of band members and university partners throughout this process. The University remains committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for all students and will continue to enforce its policies to ensure the well-being of our campus community.”

On September 25th, only days before the start of homecoming festivities and the well-anticipated matchup against Tuskegee University, Fort Valley State announced that the band was suspended pending an investigation into possible incidents of hazing. Due to the investigation, the band was unable to perform during homecoming week. On October 2nd, it was announced that the Fort Valley City Police had made arrests in accordance with the external investigation as the institution completed its internal investigation.

Now, the Blue Machine Marching Band returns as the Fort Valley State football season heats up with several key matchups on the horizon. The next home game for Fort Valley State is on November 1st against Miles College. The following week, the Wildcats will face off against Albany State in the latest edition of the Fountain City Classic in Columbus, Georiga.