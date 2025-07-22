During its 2025 International Conclave in Tampa, Florida, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. inducted Grammy-winning gospel legend Fred Hammond as an honorary member. Hammond now joins a select group of 2025 honorary inductees, which includes Dr. Howard Fuller, a civil rights leader; Edward “Special Ed” Archer, a hip-hop icon; actor and singer Leon Robinson; Dr. George Koonce, a former NFL player and academic; Dr. John K. Pierre, Chancellor of Southern University; fashion entrepreneur Dave “UNK” Huie; and Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., an advocate for financial freedom.

He has influenced the sound of contemporary gospel music throughout the course of his more than 40-year career. By fusing traditional gospel with modern R&B and hip-hop components, Hammond helped pioneer the urban praise and worship movement as a founding member of the group Commissioned and subsequently as a solo artist. His discography includes timeless albums with a strong spiritual foundation and cultural significance, such as Pages of Life, Spirit of David, and Purpose By Design.

Beyond the stage, Hammond's ministry work has included mentoring, community outreach, and assistance for disadvantaged families and youth. His influence is profoundly spiritual and communal in addition to musical.

“We’re excited to welcome this class of honorary members to the Phi Beta Sigma Brotherhood,” said Chris V. Rey, J.D., International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. “Their professional achievements and community service engagement make them perfect candidates for Honorary Membership.”

Hammon is not the only gospel singer who joined a Divine Nine organization this year. Back in January, Bishop William Murphy officially became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

The prestigious Phi Beta Sigma fraternity was founded on January 9, 1914, in Washington, D.C., on the campus of Howard University by three students. The fraternity has over 200,000 members worldwide and over 700 collegiate and alumni chapters in the United States and international chapters in Europe, South Korea, Japan, the Virgin Islands, Kuwait, and countries in Africa.

A life dedicated to music, ministry, and the uplift of Black communities through praise and purpose is celebrated by his entrance into Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

