North Carolina Central University alumnus Phillip Anthony Mitchell is the founder and lead pastor of 2819 Church, one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing congregations, widely known for its high-energy worship and rapidly expanding community of predominantly young adults. Through a bold preaching style and mission-driven leadership, Mitchell has built a devoted following, drawing thousands each week to services that blend contemporary music, impassioned worship, and culturally resonant, scripture-centered teaching.

Inspired by Matthew 28:19, often referred to as The Great Commission, 2819 Church was launched by Mitchell and his wife just three years ago. What began with fewer than 200 members has grown into one of the city’s most popular faith communities. Churchgoers often wake as early as 3:30 a.m. to secure a seat in the sanctuary, with some traveling up to 15 hours to attend in person.

Many congregants say they feel they are receiving a direct word from God through Mitchell, whose intense, passionate delivery has made both him and 2819 especially popular among young adults seeking spiritual clarity and authenticity.

“It is life or death for me,” Mitchell told The Associated Press, likening preaching to the front lines of war. “There are souls that are hanging in the balance. … I think about the fact that in that room somebody might hear the Gospel, and that might be their last opportunity.”

Part of 2819 Church’s appeal lies in Mitchell’s ability to carefully explain scripture while remaining transparent about his own journey to faith. He has openly shared past struggles with drug dealing and mental health, emphasizing that he does not sugarcoat the Bible—or his life experiences.

“I’m preaching without watering that down, without filtering out things that we think might be too controversial,” Mitchell said. “People can’t mature spiritually or deal with sin and its consequences without Jesus.”

Article Continues Below

Despite the church’s explosive growth, Mitchell has spoken candidly about feeling overwhelmed by the responsibility of leading such a large congregation. In an interview with Afro.com, he described moments of doubt and humility.

“I shed a lot of tears because I feel often ill-equipped, undeserving,” he said. “I would not have called me if I was God to steward something like this, and sometimes I don’t know why my preaching is reaching people. … I’m still shocked myself.”

Today, more than 6,000 people attend 2819 Church services each Sunday, while the church’s online broadcasts have amassed over 72 million views on YouTube. To accommodate demand, the church has added additional services, and in October, a prayer event hosted by 2819 drew an estimated 40,000 attendees, filling Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and a nearby overflow center.

Though Atlanta is far from his hometown of Queens, New York, Mitchell’s path south helped shape the leader he is today. A graduate of North Carolina Central University, where he earned honors, Mitchell also holds a degree in Pastoral and Church Leadership from Valor Christian College. His uncompromising approach to faith, combined with vulnerability and conviction, continues to draw people to the pulpit each week.

As 2819 Church continues to grow at a remarkable pace, Mitchell remains focused on the mission that inspired its founding—reaching souls, fostering spiritual maturity, and preaching the Gospel without dilution. In a city known for its rich religious landscape, his voice is emerging as one of the most influential among a new generation of believers.