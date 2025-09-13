North Carolina A&T State University is mourning the loss of civil rights legend Major General Joseph McNeil, who died last week at the age of 83. McNeil was one of the four freshmen of the university who launched sit-ins during the Civil Rights Movement. The university released a statement on McNeil’s passing, highlighting his accomplishments as both an activist and serviceman.

Sports-based publication HBCU Gameday obtained a statement from North Carolina A&T praising McNeil.

“McNeil’s bravery and determination sparked the civil rights movement across the United States,” the school said in a statement. “His military service and achievements as a major general in the Air Force Reserve Command show his dedication to service and country.”

On February 1, 1960, McNeil, along with Ezell Blair Jr. (later Jibreel Khazan), David Richmond, and Franklin McCain, sat at a segregated lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina. Known as the “A&T Four,” the four men patiently waited to be served, and when they were denied service, they stayed at the counter. This act of public demonstration led to several other protests across the country.

McNeil returned to his alma mater in February for the 65th commemoration of the sit-in; there he received a standing ovation by attendees. Bridging the gap between its rich legacy in both civil rights and athletics, the football team honored McNeill and the A&T Four with a helmet decal.

In a quote from HBCU Gameday, North Carolina A&T Chancellor James R. Martin II touches on the legacy left behind by McNeil.

“Joseph McNeil and his classmates inspired a nation with their peaceful protest, proving young people could change the world. The North Carolina A&T family mourns his loss but celebrates his long and incredible life.”

McNeil went on to live a full life after graduating from North Carolina A&T. As a member of the United States Air Force, McNeil served in the Vietnam War. After retiring as a major general, he went on to work with the Federal Aviation Administration.

McNeil is survived by the last living member of the A&T Four, Jibreel Khazan. To preserve the history made over 60 years ago, the Woolworth lunch counter has been transformed into the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, and part of the original counter is now housed at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

He is also survived by his son, Joseph McNeil Jr., and other members of his family. According to his family, a tribute to honor McNeil is set to be announced.”