Virginia Union University received an $8 million donation from Archbishop E. Bernard Jordan to establish the Jordan Institute of Spiritual Technology and Digital Theology. The Jordan Institute will be the newest addition to the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union.

“This institute will explore the intersection of spirituality and technology, helping to shape the future,” Jordan said in a post on Instagram. “I believe in the power of education and innovation to transform lives.”

After completing his studies at Virginia Union, Jordan established Zoe Ministries in New Jersey in 1983. Later, the congregation relocated to New York. A number of his relatives have graduated from Virginia Union or are enrolled there now.

The university presented Jordan with an honorary doctorate, and the donation was also announced during the ceremony. This donation is the largest one-time gift given by a Virginia Union alum.

“He doesn’t believe in Virginia Union from a distance, but he believes in it very intimately,” VUU President Hakim Lucas said at the ceremony. “He is truly a believer in Virginia Union and theological education.”

There has been a recent influx of celebrities donating to HBCUs. Law & Order star and Emmy Award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson donated $1 million to Talladega College during the college’s spring commencement ceremony. Merkerson served as the keynote speaker for the college’s 150th commencement ceremony.

“It ensures that this institution remains a beacon of light in the community that fosters the development of future leaders for generations to come,” Lewis-Payton said. “We are privileged to have generous friends and donors, such as Ms. Merkerson, who believe in the mission of our historic institution and who are willing to invest in its future.”

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett made a significant donation of $25,000 to his mother’s alma mater, Hampton University, following a recent visit.