North Carolina A&T is set to host an exciting and timely conversation as part of its Chancellor’s Speaker Series. Protecting My Peace,” the event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., in Harrison Auditorium and will feature a panel of young, influential voices in entertainment.

Taking center stage will be Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Marcus Scribner, best known for their breakout roles as Jack, Diane, and Andre Johnson Jr., respectively, on the hit ABC series “black-ish”. Their participation brings a fresh and insightful perspective to the discussion on mental health, self-care, and maintaining personal well-being in today’s world. The conversation will be moderated by Kimberly Jackson, a proud Aggie alumna and executive vice president of the American Cancer Society’s Southeast Region.

Black-ish premiered in 2014 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon, known for its sharp social commentary and humorous yet meaningful exploration of Black identity, family dynamics, and current events. The show received widespread critical acclaim, earning multiple NAACP Image Awards, Emmy nominations, and a loyal fanbase throughout its eight-season run.

Miles Brown rose to fame as Jack Johnson, the energetic and lovable twin of Diane on black-ish. Since then, he has expanded his career into voice acting, with roles in” Monster High, Arcane, and Zero Gravit”y.

Marsai Martin, who portrayed the intelligent and sassy Diane Johnson, made history as the youngest executive producer of a major studio film with “Little”. In addition to her acting success, she has built Genius Productions, a company dedicated to uplifting young and diverse voices across television, digital, and live platforms. She has also starred in “Spirit Untamed” and “Paw Patrol”.

Marcus Scribner, known for his portrayal of Andre Johnson Jr., evolved his role into the spinoff series “Grown-ish”, leading the final season. His career also includes performances in films such as “How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Along for the Ride,” and the animated series “She-Ra”.

With the increasing pressures of academic life, social expectations, and societal challenges, prioritizing mental wellness has become more crucial than ever for students. Protecting My Peace aims to equip attendees with practical tools, strategies, and advice to navigate these challenges while maintaining a sense of balance and fulfillment.

Bringing expertise in community leadership and nonprofit management, Kimberly Jackson has spent years mobilizing resources and advocating for critical issues. In her role with the American Cancer Society, she oversees efforts to support thousands of patients and caregivers, while spearheading fundraising initiatives that generate over $73 million annually.

This free event is open to the public, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis at the University Ticket Office, Brown Hall, starting Monday, Feb. 10.

With the Protecting My Peace conversation, North Carolina A&T continues to provide meaningful platforms for dialogue that empower students to embrace self-care, mental wellness, and personal growth. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from some of the brightest young minds in entertainment as they share their insights on navigating life while protecting their peace.