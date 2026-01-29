John Wall is set to receive a huge honor from Howard University for his significance to the Washington, D.C., area. On Saturday, Howard University is set to match up with Norfolk State in one of the most anticipated matchups of this season. As a part of the festivities, Wall will be serving as captain for Howard University in an effort to honor his work on and off the court in the D.C. area. Howard University announced him as an honorary captain on Tuesday.

Saturday we’re doing things the Wall Way! DC Icon, John Wall is our Captain of the Day versus Norfolk State! John Wall is one of the most decorated and beloved athletes in the history of Washington, DC. He was drafted #1 overall by the Wizards in 2010 after a standout season… pic.twitter.com/qNNBid7Sbo — Howard Men’s Basketball (@HUMensBB) January 27, 2026



After a standout career at the University of Kentucky under John Calipari, Wall was selected number one overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. Wall played for the Wizards for 10 years and emerged as one of the best point guards in the NBA during a significant portion of that time span.

Article Continues Below

Wall is a five-time NBA All-Star, earning the honor from 2014 to 2018. His play in 2017 earned him a spot on the All-NBA Third Team. He's a slam dunk champion, having won the competition in 2014. He then led the Wizards to one of the most prosperous seasons in team history during the 2016-2017 season, where he led them to the playoffs and pushed the Celtics to seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Wall retired in 2023 as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, and he now serves as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video's NBA coverage and for local sports network Monumental Sports.