Last season, Irv Mulligan etched his name in the history of Jackson State and HBCU football as he surpassed Walter Payton's long-held single-season rushing yards record of 1,139 yards that he set in 1973. The moment was full circle for the former Wofford star, as playing for the same institution as Payton was one of the factors that pushed him to join Jackson State.

“For one, it’s a stomping ground for a lot of Hall of Famers,” Mulligan said when he was asked why he committed to Jackson State. “Walter Payton—if you’re a running back, Walter Payton definitely has to be number one on your list. He was always my idol. I did my research, and when I found out he went to Jackson State, I was like, ‘I gotta go there and beat some of his records. It’s only going to make a statement, and it’s only going to make him proud.'”

The Jackson State community certainly was proud of Mulligan in the two seasons he played for the team, as he accumulated 1,919 yards and 18 touchdowns. But, even with the flashes of brilliance that he showed while with the Tigers, he wanted to show the NFL scouts another dimension of his game that he believes will make him competitive in the NFL. Two of the aspects of the game that he looked to show scouts was his abilities as a catcher as well as a blocker.

“Like at the HBCU combine, I had to go out there and showcase my skills. I can catch. Like I said, when the wide receivers were running routes, I joined in. When they were doing catching drills, I was doing catching drills too. There are so many ways to showcase your catching abilities – like the gauntlet drill, where someone sets up the football machine and you catch balls fired at you in quick succession. Catching isn’t something you just wake up with; it takes skill, talent, and practice.

He added, ” You need to have the ability to catch, to line up in the slot or outside as a receiver, go deep, and still make the catch. I’ve always had good hand-eye coordination, but I constantly work on it. I train with tennis balls and work with my trainer to keep my skills sharp. I want to catch with smooth, soft hands like a wide receiver. I don’t want to catch like a running back because, let’s be honest, running backs aren’t known for catching consistently. I want to show everyone that I can catch the ball consistently and reliably.”

He then gave a complex breakdown of why he wants to showcase himself as a dynamic pass blocker.

“How you prepare for blocking is something that you really can't fully prepare for. It's something you have to keep practicing. You’ve got to continue to get one-on-ones with linebackers, hit the bags, and work on your technique. Blocking isn’t easy for a lot of players, and that’s where many fail. That’s also why a lot of running backs aren’t in the league today—they can’t protect the quarterback. Blocking isn’t just about being physical, and that’s a mistake a lot of people make.”

“Blocking isn’t just about being physical, and that’s where a lot of people go wrong. Blocking is also about IQ. If you’re more proactive and less reactive, you can save yourself a lot of trouble. It’s about being able to call out defenses, helping the quarterback identify a blitz so he can tell a lineman to fan out or make the necessary adjustments to protect himself. At the end of the day, if you can’t protect the quarterback, you won’t last in the league. The quarterback is the leader of the team and often the highest-paid player. Protecting him is the top priority.”

Mulligan's attention to detail and penchant to improve his game to match the pace and speed of the NFL is a reason why he's seen as one of the most highly touted recruits in the draft. But, beyond his amazing skills and football IQ, a passion to succeed despite his circumstances drives him to greater success.

“Yeah, man, it's just…I know you've probably seen a couple of the articles, but my whole life, I've just been dealing with a lot of death in my family. I had to learn early—like, I lost my sister. That was someone really close to me. Really early on, we had to figure out how to get through tough situations like that, especially growing up in the Lowcountry. It's the country, so you have to grow up fast.

He added, “Growing up, my dad had two of his houses burn down. It was just a lot of stuff—a rolling can, a trickle effect for me. I had to learn how to be a man early and not let those things stop me, stall me, or throw me off my path.”

His passion for improving his situation drives his approach to the game of football, leading many to describe his uncanny runningback talents in a unique way.

“So, I’ve got a lot of chip on my shoulder, like football—the way I channeled it. Man, I’ve got two kids. A lot of people say, ‘He runs like he’s got two kids. He runs like he’s got a chip on his shoulder.' I definitely do, because I’ve got a lot of miles.”

His ambition looks to get him noticed by an NFL team, possibly hearing his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft or being one of the more notable names selected as an Undrafted Free Agent. He wants NFL teams that know that he's ready to contribute to winning.

“I want them to know that it’s safe to take the risk on a guy like me—specifically me—whether I’m coming out of an HBCU conference, or wherever. Take that chance on me because I’m that back who’s going to bring Walter Payton and Marshawn Lynch vibes. I’m going to bring a unique swagger to the league and to the organization. I’m exactly what they’re looking for, and if they take that chance on me, I promise they’ll be happy they did.”