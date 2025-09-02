After a resounding win over Hampton University, Jackson State has found itself moving up the FCS top 25. Originally listed at 17 to start the season, Jackson State is now ranked 15th headed into a compelling matchup against Charles Huff, who is ironically a Hampton University alumnus, and his new Southern Miss team.

Jackson State looked good in their 28-14 victory over Hampton, particularly their running game. Ahmad Miller had an impressive performance, racking up 172 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. The entire running back group combined for 283 yards and four touchdowns, with contributions from Miller, Donerio Davenport, and Emari Matthews.

The full list, per Stats Perform and Opta Analyst, is below.

RankTeam (Record)Points (1st Place Votes)Previous RankingWeek 1 ResultWeek 2 Opponent
1North Dakota State (1-0)1,397 (53)138-0 win at The Citadelat Tennessee State
2South Dakota State (1-0)1,333 (2)320-3 win vs. then-No. 15 Sacramento Stateat No. 3 Montana State
3Montana State (0-1)1,274 (1)259-13 loss at OregonNo. 2 South Dakota State
4South Dakota (0-1)1,171455-7 loss at Iowa Stateat Lamar
5Tarleton State (2-0)1,1641042-0 win at Portland State (Week 0); 30-27 win at Army (Week 1)Mississippi Valley State
6Montana (0-0)1,0277No gameCentral Washington
7Illinois State (0-1)961635-3 loss at Oklahoma StateMorehead State
8UC Davis (1-0)9588No contest vs. then-No. 11 Mercer (Week 0); 31-24 win at Utah Tech (Week 1)at Washington
9Rhode Island (1-0, 1-0 CAA)953931-20 win vs. Campbellat Stony Brook
10Idaho (0-1)8791213-10 loss at Washington StateSt. Thomas
11Lehigh (1-0, 1-0 Patriot)7451421-14 win vs. then-No. 25 RichmondSacred Heart
12UIW (1-1, 0-1 Southland)730520-6 loss at Nicholls (Week 0); 31-21 win vs. Eastern Washington (Week 1)No game
13Villanova (0-0)71813No gameColgate
14Southern Illinois (1-0)4232049-3 win vs. Thomas Moreat Purdue
15Jackson State (1-0)4221728-14 win vs. Hamptonat Southern Miss
16Abilene Christian (0-1)3961635-7 loss at TulsaNo. 25 Stephen F. Austin
17Tennessee Tech (1-0)3712165-0 win vs. CumberlandChattanooga
18Sacramento State (0-1)3511520-3 loss at then-No. 3 South Dakota Stateat Nevada
19Northern Arizona (0-1)3491938-19 loss at Arizona StateUtah Tech
20North Dakota (0-1)325NR38-35 loss at Kansas StatePortland State
21Monmouth (1-0)3232242-39 win at Colgateat Fordham
22Nicholls (1-1, 1-0 Southland)265NR20-6 win vs. then-No. 5 UIW (Week 0); 38-20 loss at Troy (Week 1)West Georgia
23Mercer (0-1)22911No contest vs. then-No. 8 UC Davis (Week 0); 15-10 loss vs. Presbyterian (Week 1)No game
24Southern Utah (1-0)226NR46-24 win vs. Idaho Stateat San Diego
25Stephen F. Austin (0-1)1462327-0 loss at Houstonat No. 16 Abilene Christian

Dropped Out of Top 25: Western Carolina (18); Stony Brook (24); Richmond (25) 

