After a resounding win over Hampton University, Jackson State has found itself moving up the FCS top 25. Originally listed at 17 to start the season, Jackson State is now ranked 15th headed into a compelling matchup against Charles Huff, who is ironically a Hampton University alumnus, and his new Southern Miss team.

Jackson State looked good in their 28-14 victory over Hampton, particularly their running game. Ahmad Miller had an impressive performance, racking up 172 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. The entire running back group combined for 283 yards and four touchdowns, with contributions from Miller, Donerio Davenport, and Emari Matthews.

The full list, per Stats Perform and Opta Analyst, is below.

Rank Team (Record) Points (1st Place Votes) Previous Ranking Week 1 Result Week 2 Opponent 1 North Dakota State (1-0) 1,397 (53) 1 38-0 win at The Citadel at Tennessee State 2 South Dakota State (1-0) 1,333 (2) 3 20-3 win vs. then-No. 15 Sacramento State at No. 3 Montana State 3 Montana State (0-1) 1,274 (1) 2 59-13 loss at Oregon No. 2 South Dakota State 4 South Dakota (0-1) 1,171 4 55-7 loss at Iowa State at Lamar 5 Tarleton State (2-0) 1,164 10 42-0 win at Portland State (Week 0); 30-27 win at Army (Week 1) Mississippi Valley State 6 Montana (0-0) 1,027 7 No game Central Washington 7 Illinois State (0-1) 961 6 35-3 loss at Oklahoma State Morehead State 8 UC Davis (1-0) 958 8 No contest vs. then-No. 11 Mercer (Week 0); 31-24 win at Utah Tech (Week 1) at Washington 9 Rhode Island (1-0, 1-0 CAA) 953 9 31-20 win vs. Campbell at Stony Brook 10 Idaho (0-1) 879 12 13-10 loss at Washington State St. Thomas 11 Lehigh (1-0, 1-0 Patriot) 745 14 21-14 win vs. then-No. 25 Richmond Sacred Heart 12 UIW (1-1, 0-1 Southland) 730 5 20-6 loss at Nicholls (Week 0); 31-21 win vs. Eastern Washington (Week 1) No game 13 Villanova (0-0) 718 13 No game Colgate 14 Southern Illinois (1-0) 423 20 49-3 win vs. Thomas More at Purdue 15 Jackson State (1-0) 422 17 28-14 win vs. Hampton at Southern Miss 16 Abilene Christian (0-1) 396 16 35-7 loss at Tulsa No. 25 Stephen F. Austin 17 Tennessee Tech (1-0) 371 21 65-0 win vs. Cumberland Chattanooga 18 Sacramento State (0-1) 351 15 20-3 loss at then-No. 3 South Dakota State at Nevada 19 Northern Arizona (0-1) 349 19 38-19 loss at Arizona State Utah Tech 20 North Dakota (0-1) 325 NR 38-35 loss at Kansas State Portland State 21 Monmouth (1-0) 323 22 42-39 win at Colgate at Fordham 22 Nicholls (1-1, 1-0 Southland) 265 NR 20-6 win vs. then-No. 5 UIW (Week 0); 38-20 loss at Troy (Week 1) West Georgia 23 Mercer (0-1) 229 11 No contest vs. then-No. 8 UC Davis (Week 0); 15-10 loss vs. Presbyterian (Week 1) No game 24 Southern Utah (1-0) 226 NR 46-24 win vs. Idaho State at San Diego 25 Stephen F. Austin (0-1) 146 23 27-0 loss at Houston at No. 16 Abilene Christian

Dropped Out of Top 25: Western Carolina (18); Stony Brook (24); Richmond (25)