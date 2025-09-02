After a resounding win over Hampton University, Jackson State has found itself moving up the FCS top 25. Originally listed at 17 to start the season, Jackson State is now ranked 15th headed into a compelling matchup against Charles Huff, who is ironically a Hampton University alumnus, and his new Southern Miss team.
Jackson State looked good in their 28-14 victory over Hampton, particularly their running game. Ahmad Miller had an impressive performance, racking up 172 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. The entire running back group combined for 283 yards and four touchdowns, with contributions from Miller, Donerio Davenport, and Emari Matthews.
The full list, per Stats Perform and Opta Analyst, is below.
|Rank
|Team (Record)
|Points (1st Place Votes)
|Previous Ranking
|Week 1 Result
|Week 2 Opponent
|1
|North Dakota State (1-0)
|1,397 (53)
|1
|38-0 win at The Citadel
|at Tennessee State
|2
|South Dakota State (1-0)
|1,333 (2)
|3
|20-3 win vs. then-No. 15 Sacramento State
|at No. 3 Montana State
|3
|Montana State (0-1)
|1,274 (1)
|2
|59-13 loss at Oregon
|No. 2 South Dakota State
|4
|South Dakota (0-1)
|1,171
|4
|55-7 loss at Iowa State
|at Lamar
|5
|Tarleton State (2-0)
|1,164
|10
|42-0 win at Portland State (Week 0); 30-27 win at Army (Week 1)
|Mississippi Valley State
|6
|Montana (0-0)
|1,027
|7
|No game
|Central Washington
|7
|Illinois State (0-1)
|961
|6
|35-3 loss at Oklahoma State
|Morehead State
|8
|UC Davis (1-0)
|958
|8
|No contest vs. then-No. 11 Mercer (Week 0); 31-24 win at Utah Tech (Week 1)
|at Washington
|9
|Rhode Island (1-0, 1-0 CAA)
|953
|9
|31-20 win vs. Campbell
|at Stony Brook
|10
|Idaho (0-1)
|879
|12
|13-10 loss at Washington State
|St. Thomas
|11
|Lehigh (1-0, 1-0 Patriot)
|745
|14
|21-14 win vs. then-No. 25 Richmond
|Sacred Heart
|12
|UIW (1-1, 0-1 Southland)
|730
|5
|20-6 loss at Nicholls (Week 0); 31-21 win vs. Eastern Washington (Week 1)
|No game
|13
|Villanova (0-0)
|718
|13
|No game
|Colgate
|14
|Southern Illinois (1-0)
|423
|20
|49-3 win vs. Thomas More
|at Purdue
|15
|Jackson State (1-0)
|422
|17
|28-14 win vs. Hampton
|at Southern Miss
|16
|Abilene Christian (0-1)
|396
|16
|35-7 loss at Tulsa
|No. 25 Stephen F. Austin
|17
|Tennessee Tech (1-0)
|371
|21
|65-0 win vs. Cumberland
|Chattanooga
|18
|Sacramento State (0-1)
|351
|15
|20-3 loss at then-No. 3 South Dakota State
|at Nevada
|19
|Northern Arizona (0-1)
|349
|19
|38-19 loss at Arizona State
|Utah Tech
|20
|North Dakota (0-1)
|325
|NR
|38-35 loss at Kansas State
|Portland State
|21
|Monmouth (1-0)
|323
|22
|42-39 win at Colgate
|at Fordham
|22
|Nicholls (1-1, 1-0 Southland)
|265
|NR
|20-6 win vs. then-No. 5 UIW (Week 0); 38-20 loss at Troy (Week 1)
|West Georgia
|23
|Mercer (0-1)
|229
|11
|No contest vs. then-No. 8 UC Davis (Week 0); 15-10 loss vs. Presbyterian (Week 1)
|No game
|24
|Southern Utah (1-0)
|226
|NR
|46-24 win vs. Idaho State
|at San Diego
|25
|Stephen F. Austin (0-1)
|146
|23
|27-0 loss at Houston
|at No. 16 Abilene Christian
Dropped Out of Top 25: Western Carolina (18); Stony Brook (24); Richmond (25)