The Jackson State Tigers will face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in a football matchup on Sept. 6, 2025, according to a contract obtained by FBSchedules.com through a state public records request. The matchup between the two Mississippi athletic mainstays was discussed in 2023 but wasn't officially signed until this month.

The game is set to take place at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Southern Miss will pay Jackson State a $375,000 guarantee for participating, per the terms of the agreement. The two teams last faced off in 2018, when Southern Miss dominated with a 55-7 victory. Southern Miss holds a 3-0 lead in the all-time series between the programs.

Jackson State, the reigning SWAC and Celebration Bowl champions, recently competed against FBS opponent Louisiana Monroe in a competitive start to the 2024 season. This fall, they’ll aim to keep their winning streak alive and pull off one of the biggest football upsets of the year—all while earning big money in the process. The game will get Jackson State prepared for a bid to repeat as HBCU champions.

When the two teams meet this Fall, it will be a special kind of HBCU homecoming as Southern Miss head coach Charles Huff is a proud alumnus of Hampton University, where he played football for the Pirates and later returned as an offensive line coach. Huff’s coaching journey spans both college and the NFL, with notable stops at Mississippi State in 2018 as assistant head coach and run-game coordinator, as well as Penn State (2014-17), Western Michigan (2013), the Buffalo Bills (2012), Vanderbilt (2011), Hampton (2010), Maryland (2009), and Tennessee State (2006-08).

Huff most notably recruited Eagles star Saquan Barkley to Penn State, where he went on to break the school’s freshman rushing record in 2015 with 1,076 yards. He departed Marshall University to take the helm of Southern Miss in December.

Southern Miss’s 2025 football schedule also includes non-conference games against Mississippi State on Aug. 30 in Starkville, Louisiana Tech in Ruston on Sept. 20, and Jacksonville State at home on Sept. 27.