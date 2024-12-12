Charles Huff is leaving Marshall University to become the next head football coach at Southern Mississippi, hoping to continue building on his successful coaching career.

Huff, who was named Marshall’s head coach on Jan. 17, 2021, has led the Thundering Herd to a 16-10 record over two seasons, with two bowl appearances. In 2022, he guided Marshall to a 9-4 finish, including a 26-21 victory at No. 8 Notre Dame—the program’s first win over a top-10 team since 2003. The season also saw the Thundering Herd end on a five-game win streak, one of the longest in the nation at the time. Marshall capped the year with a 28-14 win over UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

In Huff’s first season, Marshall finished 7-6, making its 17th bowl appearance since moving up to FBS in 1997.

Before arriving at Marshall, Huff spent time at Alabama, where he served as associate head coach and running backs coach in 2019. He helped Najee Harris rush for a career-high 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also contributing in the passing game with 27 catches for 304 yards and seven touchdowns. Harris was a key figure in Alabama’s success during that time, with Brian Robinson Jr. and Keilan Robinson also making significant contributions to the backfield.

Huff’s coaching career includes stops at Mississippi State, where he was assistant head coach and run-game coordinator in 2018, and a variety of other programs at both the NFL and college levels. He spent time at Penn State (2014-17), Western Michigan (2013), the Buffalo Bills (2012), Vanderbilt (2011), Hampton (2010), Maryland (2009), and Tennessee State (2006-08).

While at Penn State, Huff recruited running back Saquon Barkley, who broke the school’s freshman rushing record in 2015 with 1,076 yards. Barkley went on to become a standout player in the NFL.

Huff played college football at Hampton University, one of the top HBCUs in the country. He later returned to the program in 2010 as the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator after a successful playing career.

In a statement from Southern Miss, athletic director Jeremy McClain expressed optimism about Huff’s potential to revitalize the program.

“As we started this search, we were focused on finding a dynamic leader who could get our program back to competing for championships,” McClain said. “Charles Huff has proven that he is a winner who can build a championship culture within the Sun Belt. We look forward to supporting him in our journey to the top.”

Southern Miss has struggled in recent seasons, posting a 4-20 record over the past two years, with just two wins in conference play. The Golden Eagles lost to Huff’s Marshall team 37-3 earlier this season, but with Huff’s extensive coaching experience, Southern Miss is expected to improve next year.

Huff’s hiring adds to a growing trend of HBCU coaches landing head coaching jobs at FBS programs. Notable names like Willie Simmons and Jerry Mack have also made the leap to higher-profile positions. Simmons, recently hired as FIU’s head coach after a successful stint at Florida A&M and Duke, led the Rattlers to a 45-13 record over six seasons. Another successful HBCU coach getting a shot in the FBS is Jerry Mack, who was named head coach at Kennesaw State coming from University of Tennessee, previously led North Carolina Central to three consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships and a berth in the 2016 Celebration Bowl.