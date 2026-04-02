The Valero Texas Open is underway at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio. This is a very exciting tournament because it is the last chance for a high number of players aiming to play in next week's luxurious tournament. The winner will be invited to play in 2026 The Masters, while the rest of the field will be filled with former winners, major winners within the last five years, players in the Top 50 of the current world rankings, and more who have accomplished the needed requirements.

After Will Zalatoris started the day off very hot and led for the majority of his round, it would be Tony Finau and Davis Thompson who ended up taking the lead to the clubhouse at the end of their day.

Finau started his day on the back nine and had a great score of 31 after an eagle at the Par 5 14th. He followed that up with two birdies in a row at 17 and 18. He also birdied the Par 3 13th to kick-start his day. On the front nine, Finau would bogey the 1st but respond right away with a birdie on the 2nd. He later birdied the 6th to move up to -6, which would then give him the lead after Zalatoris had back-to-back bogeys.

This is a big weekend for Finau. He has played in 33 straight majors and is on the cusp of losing that streak if he does not win this weekend.

Tony Finau has played in 33 straight major championships. He's played in every @TheMasters since 2018. He hasn't missed a major start since the 2017 U.S. Open. His final shot at extending that streak to 34 consecutive majors requires him to win this week's @valerotxopen. pic.twitter.com/7KhcK7FDgO — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 1, 2026

His world ranking has been dropping due to his poor results, since he has not had a win since 2023 at the Mexico Open. If he can continue this hot play, then Finau will put himself in a position to win. He is one of the veteran golfers on the tour right now with six career wins.

Finau spoke after his day about his season so far.

“Yeah, I feel like I'm really close to putting together a string of good golf tournaments. I've had some good days during tournaments, whether that's in the first round, the final round, but I haven't been able to put together I feel like really strong finishes and four days of good golf. So I'm off to a good start this week. I'll just be looking to capitalize on three more days of good golf.”