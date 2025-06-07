K.J. Lattimore, son of R&B stars Kenny Lattimore and Chanté Moore, is a recent graduate of Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business on May 4. Lincoln University of Pennsylvania is the country’s first degree-granting HBCU.

 

Both Kenny and Chanté expressed how proud they were in different posts on their social media accounts.

Kenny Lattimore shared this message on Facebook:

“He did it! From a 17-year-old KJ visiting Lincoln’s campus to a 22-year-old walking away ready to take on the world… Thank you for pouring into him in your own special way.”

Chanté Moore's post to KJ:

“I can’t stop crying tears of joy…? I’m so proud of YOU KJ!!! You did it baby! Mommy is elated and SO EXCITED about your NEXT accomplishment!!! You ARE ALREADY AMAZING… INCREDIBLE… and EXCEPTIONAL!!! I exhale… and smile from ear to ear!”

KJ also shared his thoughts about his recent achievement on his Instagram:

“In this life you must evolve… I am now a graduate from The First HBCU?. There is still much more evolution to come. When they doubted and thought I might fall, I remain blessed and thank God through it all… on May 4th, as one journey ended, my newest journey began.”

KJ joins the list of other celebrity children who graduated from HBCUs this year. R&B singer Toni Braxton’s son Diezel Braxton-Lewis, graduated from Howard University with a degree in film. Braxton was one of 3,167 students to graduate from Howard last month, which was the largest graduating class in the university’s history. Chadé Johnson, the daughter of former NFL star and podcast host Chad Ochocinco, recently graduated from Prairie View A&M University. Jaidyon, the daughter of rapper Jadakiss, also just recently graduated from Morgan State University.