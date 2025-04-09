Louisiana state representative Delisha Boyd introduced an anti-hazing bill in honor of Caleb Wilson called “The Caleb Wilson Act” to prevent hazing on college campuses. Wilson was a Southern University student who died in February during an unsanctioned hazing ritual while pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

If the proposed bill is passed, all incoming freshmen, student-athletes, members of Greek organizations, and band members at Louisiana's colleges and universities must complete a one-credit anti-hazing course within their first two semesters of membership. The course would educate students on the risks and consequences of hazing. Parents or guardians of any underage students will also have access to course materials.

“Hazing has no place in our educational institutions,” bill author Rep. Delisha Boyd said in a statement. “It is a dangerous tradition that can lead to severe emotional and physical harm. With House Bill 279, we are taking a stand to protect our students and foster a culture of respect and safety on our campuses.”

A law against hazing is already in place in Louisiana. Hazing became a crime under state law in 2018 when the Max Gruver Act was introduced in response to the death of an LSU student. However, the Caleb Wilson Act has a more preventative stance, emphasizing education over punishment, in contrast to that law.

“I don’t want to see anyone else killed, nor do I want to see anyone else go to prison for this — for an act where they never thought for a second they would kill someone,” Boyd said.

Boyd, who is close to the Wilson family, said she has kept in touch with them at every stage. Additionally, she stated that her long-term objective is to require the anti-hazing course for graduation.

“We want our kids to be loved, healthy, and getting an education — which is what they went to school for,” Boyd said.

During the 2025 legislative session, which starts later this month, the bill will be discussed.