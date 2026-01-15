Michael Vick's new docuseries chronicling his first year at Norfolk State has a premiere date. The Coach Vick Experience is set to debut on BET on February 4th at 10 PM EST/9 PM CST on BET's cable channel. The premiere coincides with Super Bowl LX, which kicks off on Sunday, February 8th.

The new docuseries is set to showcase Vick's highly anticipated return to Virginia and his takeover of Norfolk State, a school rich in its athletic history but that hasn't had much success in football since its jump to Division I in 1997. Vick struggled in his first season, going 1-11 with no Division I victories. It also plans to show his journey off the gridiron and adjustment for Vick and his family, and the true grind it takes to be a college head football coach.

In exclusive comments to ClutchPoints HBCU in October 2025, SMAC Entertainment Senior Vice President of Non-Scripted Anthony Smith spoke bout how the series came about.

Article Continues Below

“He reached out after he took the job. [He] and his wife reached out to me, Michael Strahan, and Constance Schwartz-Morini, who is the co-founder of SMAC, and asked us if we were interested in telling this story. Like absolutely. We'd done it before with Deion when he was at Jackson State. Going through that experience, we knew what some of the pros [were], but also some of the difficulties, and the challenges of taking a job like that and starting from scratch in many ways what would present itself. But we also knew it was gonna be an amazing story [with] Michael going back home after so many years to where it all began. For him, being around his mother and his brother, and so many family friends, was gonna be more than just a football story. It's gonna be a homecoming.”

Smith also said that Deion Sanders, who is set to be featured as a guest in the series per the trailer, inspired him to embark on his coaching journey.

“So Michael comes to Colorado, spends a day with Deion in Boulder, and they're talking and Michael's letting Deion know, ‘One of these days. I'd love to pursue a head coaching job, but I just don't know when that'll be.' And Deion flat-out told him, ‘When you have the opportunity, take it. Don't wait. Don't feel like you have to go up the ranks or wait; if the opportunity presents itself, take it.”