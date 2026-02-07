Michael Vick shocked the world when he became an HBCU coach after a thrilling NFL career last season. Now, ironically enough, he's starting his second season facing another former NFL star who was once on his coaching staff.

Norfolk State is set to start the season against Winston-Salem State University on August 29th. Winston-Salem State is now led by former Norfolk State Special Teams coordinator Tory Woodbury. The game also has significance for Woodbury as, not only is he facing his former employer and a fellow NFL star, it also will be his first game coaching his alma mater.

The game will be significant for Vick as he looks to rebuild momentum after a disappointing season in 2025. He looks to change the strategy for his Spartans after going 1-11, with their only win coming against rival Virginia State University in an overtime thriller. Vick, unfortunately, wasn't able to win any Division I games in the face of a rather tough out-of-conference schedule before entering MEAC play in late October.

Winston-Salem State will certainly not be an easy win for the Spartans under Woodbury, as he looks to restore the program to the former glory it enjoyed with Woodbury as its starting quarterback. Woodbury graduated from Winston-Salem State in 2001, where he led the Rams to immediate success. In his tenure as starting quarterback, Winston-Salem State won back-to-back CIAA championships. Woodbury was among the best quarterbacks in the country during his career, throwing for over 4,500 yards and rushing for over 1,000 yards while scoring 60 touchdowns during his college career.

After his time at Winston-Salem State, Woodbury then embarked on an NFL career where he played for the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets before transitioning full-time into coaching. Before Norfolk State, he served as Tight Ends coach at Howard University in the 2024 season.

A victory over Norfolk State would be huge for Winston-Salem State and energize the fan base, showcasing their ability to compete at a high level. The matchup will certainly be interesting, and it could be a turning point for both programs led by two former star quarterbacks.