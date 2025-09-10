Mississippi Valley State University has officially canceled its 2025 women's soccer season, citing the health and safety of its student-athletes as the primary concern. The decision was announced in a statement released by the institution on Wednesday afternoon, bringing an abrupt end to the season for the Delta Devils. The cancellation follows a string of recent match postponements and forfeits that had raised questions about the team's ability to compete.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes remain the highest priority for Mississippi Valley State University,” stated Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson, the university's Athletic Director. “This was not an easy decision to make, but it was a necessary one. The circumstances impacting the health and safety of our student-athletes have reached a point where we cannot confidently continue the season without putting them at undue risk.”

The cancellation comes after the team had already called off several scheduled matches against prominent opponents, including Ole Miss, Louisiana Tech, Troy, and Southern Miss. The reasons for these cancellations were varied, highlighting the underlying challenges the program was facing. According to a report by the Vicksburg Post, the game against Ole Miss was canceled due to travel issues, while the contest against Troy was called off as a result of injuries. The reasons for the cancellations against Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech were not specified, but they contributed to the growing list of scheduling disruptions.

Article Continues Below

A significant factor contributing to the season's cancellation appears to be the team's roster size. The Delta Devils' roster currently stands at just 16 players, a number considerably smaller than the typical roster size of their opponents. This limited depth likely exacerbated the issues related to injuries and travel, making it untenable for the team to safely and competitively finish the season.

It is unclear if the institution will continue to sponsor the program following this season.