Mother-daughter duo Angela Jones and Jordan Jones are recent graduates of Southern University and A&M College. Graduating just one day apart, this milestone showcases their dedication to academic excellence.

“It wasn’t just about walking across the stage,” Jordyn said, according to HBCU Gameday. “It was about walking in purpose — together.”

The two never planned to graduate at the same time from Southern University. What started off as separate academic paths evolved into a shared experience that included deep emotional connections, late-night study sessions, and support from one another. Although Angela received her bachelor’s degree almost thirty years ago, she wanted to show that her dream had only been deferred.

“I always felt there was more I wanted to achieve academically,” she said about graduating from Southern. “I wanted to prove to myself and to my daughter that it’s never too late to pursue higher education.”

Through the highs and lows of college, the Jones women were there to support one another through midterms and everything in between. Angela was actually inspired to re-enroll after witnessing her daughter’s undergraduate journey.

“Supporting each other through school at the same time was a blessing,” Jordyn said. “We leaned on each other during tough assignments and moments of doubt. Whether it was a word of encouragement, a prayer, or just knowing we weren’t alone, we kept each other going.”

Jordyn says that watching her mother re-enroll in school motivated her to keep going despite the obstacles.

“Her determination inspired me to keep going, even when things felt impossible,” explained Jordyn. “She taught me that with the right mindset and faith, you can overcome anything.”

“This milestone means everything for our family,” expressed Angela. “It represents generational growth, breaking barriers, and proving that dreams can be achieved no matter the circumstances. Growth doesn’t stop at any age. Your goals are still valid, no matter how much time has passed.”

Now, as educated Black women with HBCU degrees, the Joneses are enjoying their dual achievement. If they feel called back to school, the mother-daughter team hopes to encourage other families to pursue an education.