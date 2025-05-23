Former White House aide and reality TV personality Omarosa Manigault Newman has graduated from Southern University Law Center, earning both her Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration (JD/MBA) degrees. Graduating with distinction, she demonstrated leadership as President of the SULC Rotaract chapter and served as Senior Editor of the Journal of International Law, Business & Policy. Additionally, she was inducted into the prestigious Order of Barristers.

“Graduating from Southern University Law School has been enriching,” said Manigault Newman in a statement. “I'm proud to have balanced my studies with my work in entertainment, and I look forward to using my legal education to advocate for justice in every field I touch.”

Omarosa already has an extensive HBCU background, attending Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. While there, she served as Miss Central State University in the 1995-1996 school year. She spoke about the honor of being a campus queen in September 2022 on the Law Student Podcast.

“Becoming Miss Central State was the pinnacle of my HBCU journey. Being an HBCU queen or king like yourself, it just doesn’t get any better in terms of representing your school and promoting what you love.”

She eventually matriculated to Howard University, where she received her master's degree. She went on to start her career in politics as a White House advisor during the Bill Clinton/Al Gore administration and eventually joined the NBC Reality TV Show The Apprentice, where she ultimately became the breakout star of the show and surged to fame. She also starred in her own show The Ultimate Merger on TV One and served as an advisor in the White House during Donald Trump's first presidential administration before exiting in December 2017.

While she's taken on other roles in the past few years, she's still been involved in the entertainment industry. While pursuing the rigorous dual-degree program, she also starred in the popular Hulu reality TV competition series Got to Get Out.