Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has once again used his platform to highlight the importance of HBCU football, this time explaining his commitment to uplifting the sport during media availability at Super Bowl LIX.

Mahomes emphasized the need for greater visibility and opportunities for HBCU athletes. “I show love because those guys have talent,” Mahomes said. “I want them to receive the same opportunities I received when I was coming out of college.”

Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, has been a longstanding advocate for HBCU athletics. Since 2021, it has been a key partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl, an annual event showcasing the best talent from Black College football programs in the hopes of those players getting an opportunity to play in the NFL.

“Being able to sponsor that event and showcase their talent, it’s the little stuff that I can do to make sure we get the best players into the league,” Mahomes elaborated. “Hope we can keep the momentum going and HBCUs can continue to make an imprint as they have in this league for a long time.”

Mahomes enjoys a personal connection to HBCU football through his teammates Bryan Cook, a former Howard University standout, and Joshua Williams, who played at and was drafted out of Fayetteville State. Both players have been key contributors to the Chiefs defense, which is one of the best in the league.

This isn’t the first time Mahomes has publicly embraced the history and significance of HBCU football. Prior to Super Bowl LVII, he paid homage to Doug Williams, the Grambling State alumnus who became the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl MVP.

“Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to be in a Super Bowl… That opened the door for me,” Mahomes said at the time, acknowledging Williams’ pivotal role in paving the way for players like him. “There’s been a lot of great Black quarterbacks throughout the entire NFL’s lifespan, and they haven’t got the same opportunities that I’ve been given now.”

Mahomes is now set to make his own history, as he hopes to lead his Chiefs to a three-peat. The Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 6:30 PM EST on Fox.