A viral video has circulated from Shedeur Sanders' time at Jackson State that many believe shows that his teammates were jealous of him. Posted by the founder of the Kollege Kidd digital media brand, the video appears to be from the 2021 season and features Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host Gillie Tha Kid showering him with compliments.
Fans believe Shedeur Sanders’ teammates were hating on himpic.twitter.com/UywUMnBNIe
— Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 28, 2025
The video pointed out what could be seen as dry looks from his teammates during the display, even pointing an arrow and zooming in on the teammates that were believed to have a problem with the attention Sanders was receiving. The video, seen 5.6 million times on X at the time of this writing, has drawn the attention of many social media users. New England Patriots standout Isaiah Bolden, who was Sanders's teammate at Jackson State, took to his social media accounts to debunk the rumor.
“We not doing this … far beyond the truth,” Bolden said in a quote post of the video.
There is no evidence, reports, or quotes suggesting any discord within the Jackson State locker room during Shedeur Sanders's two seasons with the team. In fact, Sanders has frequently expressed his appreciation for his time at the institution, describing the HBCU as his “foundation” during the NFL Combine in February.
“HBCUs are definitely a part of my foundation,” he said. “I’m excited to be a part of that class and in that community.”
“I’ll say the only difference between FCS & this level is that the d-line get off blocks if you try to scramble up, faster,” Sanders said in the September 2023 press conference. “That’s it. Everything else…you got good players, you got good DBs, you got good receivers, everything like that. You just have more of those on the field at once.
He continued, “You gotta think, everybody on the field not going first round. A lot of people on the field may not get drafted. People fear names, I don’t fear names because I really don’t care.”
In the TCU game, Sanders set a school record for Colorado, throwing for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns on 39/47 passing and averaged 10.9 yards per attempt. He also outplayed then TCU quarterback Chandler Morris, who threw for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24/42 passing.
Although there’s plenty of speculation about this video and his teammates' motives, there doesn’t seem to be any real jealousy or discord in the Jackson State locker room that hindered their success.