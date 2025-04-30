A viral video has circulated from Shedeur Sanders' time at Jackson State that many believe shows that his teammates were jealous of him. Posted by the founder of the Kollege Kidd digital media brand, the video appears to be from the 2021 season and features Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host Gillie Tha Kid showering him with compliments.

Fans believe Shedeur Sanders’ teammates were hating on himpic.twitter.com/UywUMnBNIe — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The video pointed out what could be seen as dry looks from his teammates during the display, even pointing an arrow and zooming in on the teammates that were believed to have a problem with the attention Sanders was receiving. The video, seen 5.6 million times on X at the time of this writing, has drawn the attention of many social media users. New England Patriots standout Isaiah Bolden, who was Sanders's teammate at Jackson State, took to his social media accounts to debunk the rumor.

“We not doing this … far beyond the truth,” Bolden said in a quote post of the video.

There is no evidence, reports, or quotes suggesting any discord within the Jackson State locker room during Shedeur Sanders's two seasons with the team. In fact, Sanders has frequently expressed his appreciation for his time at the institution, describing the HBCU as his “foundation” during the NFL Combine in February.

“HBCUs are definitely a part of my foundation,” he said. “I’m excited to be a part of that class and in that community.”