Prairie View A&M University has locked in a new Homecoming opponent for the 2025 season. Athletic Director Anton Goff announced that the Lincoln Oaklanders will step in to replace North American University, which recently discontinued its football program.

The shocking decision by North American University to shut down its football program left PVAMU scrambling for a new Homecoming opponent.

“This was a difficult decision, backed by the Board of Trustees, that aims to direct investment to the things that make North American University exceptional,” said NAU Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Kenneth Apande. “Our goal is to still compete in the eight NAIA and USCAA sports that will remain an integral part of the NAU experience.”

The university’s Board of Trustees backed the move, stating it would allow NAU to shift resources to other areas. With Homecoming being such a major event, finding a solid replacement was a top priority for the Panthers’ athletic department.

The 2025 season will kick off with the annual Labor Day Classic against Texas Southern on Saturday, August 30, at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas. First-year head coach Tremaine Jackson is looking to turn things around for PVAMU, which finished last season with a 5-7 overall record and a 3-5 mark in SWAC play. The Panthers made it to the 2023 SWAC Championship but fell short against Florida A&M.

With Coach Tremaine Jackson leading the way, PVAMU is focused on improving and making a strong run in the SWAC. One of their biggest early tests will be the season opener against Texas Southern, a game that holds extra weight after the Tigers pulled off a surprising 27-9 victory over the Panthers last season.

Now that the Homecoming matchup is set, PVAMU alumni and fans can look forward to an exciting showdown against the Lincoln Oaklanders. With the schedule locked in, the Panthers are ready to put in the work and deliver a season to remember.