Prairie View A&M University has lost its HBCU homecoming opponent for the 2025 season after North American University announced that they have cut its football program. This decision was made by North American University’s Board of Trustees in hopes of shifting the university’s focus to other areas.

“This was a difficult decision, backed by the Board of Trustees, that aims to direct investment to the things that make North American University exceptional,” said NAU Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Kenneth Apande. “Our goal is to still compete in the eight NAIA and USCAA sports that will remain an integral part of the NAU experience.”

The Stallions finished with a 2-14 record in the Sooner Athletic Conference and an overall record of 8-32. It has been challenging for North American to be accepted as a full-time NAIA member, though. The university has not received the regional accreditation required to become a full-time institution while having received national accreditation.

Prairie View A&M will now need to find a new opponent for its 2025 homecoming after North American abruptly ended its football program. Prairie View A&M's athletic department will make finding a qualified replacement a high priority. This new task comes just a few months after Tremaine Jackson was named the new head coach at Prairie View A&M. The former Valdosta State coach was hired back in December after Valdosta lost to Ferris State in the NCAA Division II Championship. Jackson released a statement on what led to his departure from the university.

“I asked the VSU administration weeks ago to secure a long-term plan for success for our program, and we could not reach an agreement on what that would look like,” Jackson shared in his post. “That being said, we’ve accepted another coaching opportunity that we couldn’t pass up.”

In December Jackson replaced former head coach Bubba McDowell after the university decided not to renew his contract in November. Prairie A&M’s homecoming game is set to take place on October 25.