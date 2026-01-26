The Quinn Gray era at Florida A&M has kicked into full gear as Gray has announced his coaching staff for his inaugural season. On January 25th, Gray formally announced several positions on his staff, including several familiar faces and high-profile names in HBCU football.

The list is below, per a post on Gray's Facebook account:

Larry Williams – Director of Football Operations/Chief of Staff

Ryan Lewis – Defensive Coordinator/ LB

Nicholas Sewak – Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL

Elijah Haggard- Special Teams Coordinator / Interior DL

Andre Pope – Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/ CB

Ron Dugans – Pro Scout Liaison / WR

Reid Sanders – QB

Chris Cash – Safties / Nickels

Dahon Mixon – Edge DL

Casey Warming – TE / Portal-Juco Recruiting Coordinator

Orlando Mckinley Jr. – Defensive Analyst / Ass. Sp. Teams

Mycal Victor – Defensive Analyst

Brendan Deanda – Student Assistant

Billy Rolle – Player Development / HS Relations

Kennedy Marshall – Director of On Campus Recruitng

David Eggleston – Recruiting Graduate Assistant

Gray's staff features familiar names to the Florida A&M community as well as the Tallahassee area. Billy Rolle, who is set to serve in player development and high school relations, was a member of Willie Simmons's coaching staff and was in the mix as a head coaching candidate in both of the past two cycles for the Rattlers.

His staff also features Ron Dugans, who made his name at FAMU High School and then with the Florida State Seminoles as a player as well as an assistant coach. But perhaps the most high-profile hire is Ryan Lewis Sr. Lewis has a tremendous amount of experience in the HBCU coaching ranks, as he was the defensive coordinator for Alabama State under Eddie Robinson Jr. from 2022 to 2024.

The Hornets in that time boasted one of the best defenses in the FCS, including being number one in several categories in 2024, such as scoring defense, total defense, touchdowns allowed, and interceptions. Lewis was a highly discussed name around the HBCU coaching carosel, particularly as a defensive coordinator for contending teams. Now he lands on a Florida A&M football squad that is looking to revive the program around Quinn Gray and bring them back to the championship heights that they achieved under Simmons in 2023.