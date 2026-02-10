The Baltimore Ravens are on the short list of teams that could make a run from missing the playoffs this year to the Super Bowl next year. And their new head coach is filling out his staff. Furthermore, Jesse Minter got a “smartest coach” endorsement from a Chargers player, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“#Chargers CB Cam Hart on what the #Ravens are getting with new HC Jesse Minter:

“I honestly believe he is one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever played for. A football maniac. A relationships dude. … They’re getting a great coach.”

Minter earned a lot of respect from the Chargers players during his run as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now, he’s going to use that ability as the Ravens’ head coach.

Ravens HC Jesse Minter has plenty of believers

Another Chargers player stood up for Minter, according to thebanner.com.

“He’s that guy,” All-Pro safety Derwin James said. “He’s that leader, Alpha. Guys play hard for him. He’s just that dude. Every day, you know what you’re (going) to get with him. He’s consistent.”

Minter said he doesn’t take growing as a coach for granted.

“It’s just always trying to evolve,” Minter said. “Always trying to get better. It’s really about trying to get better every day, trying to learn and grow, learn from everybody, listen to people. And always try to get better. I think that’s what’s led me to this point.”

Minter’s job won’t be easy. The Ravens have been forced to watch Mike Macdonald transform the Seahawks into World Champions in just two seasons. And Ravens’ fans are hoping Minter will be another coach like Macdonald.

This post on X by Truzzz says a lot.

“The Ravens made such a good hire with Jesse Minter dont get me wrong, but man ill never forgive them for letting Mike Macdonald out the building.”