After an underwhelming 7-5 season in 2024, Florida A&M has added another talented quarterback to an already competitive QB room. Lawrence Wright IV, the son of Florida Gators legend Lawrence Wright III, is joining the Rattlers after leaving the Gators in the transfer portal. He announced his commitment to FAMU on his social media account.

Wright IV played his junior year at South Broward High School in South Florida before moving to Gainesville. At P.K. Yonge High School in Gainesville, the 6-foot-1, 243-pound quarterback wrapped up his high school career by rushing for 470 yards and six touchdowns, while also passing for 468 yards and one touchdown during his senior season.

Wright III, a University of Florida Athletic Hall of Famer, was a key player in the Gators' 1996 National Championship win. In 1995, he was named an All-American and also earned the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award. He contributed to four consecutive SEC championships before moving on to the NFL. Wright III spent two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, recording 25 tackles across 18 games.

Wright IV's commitment comes after former Fordham quarterback CJ Montes committed to the Rattlers and then departed to rejoin Kent State. The son of the Florida legend will be tasked with winning the QB1 job last held by Daniel Richardson last season. Richardson emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in HBCU football.

Heading into the MEAC-SWAC Challenge against Norfolk State, Richardson was named as Florida A&M's starting quarterback and immediately secured his spot for the defending Celebration Bowl champions. He led the Rattlers to comeback wins over both Norfolk State and South Carolina State, showcasing his throwing accuracy and ability to make plays.

Richardson's play helped Florida A&M become ranked in the AFCA Coaches Poll before their loss to Jackson State. But, he ultimately suffered an injury against Prairie View A&M University in November. He wasn't on the sidelines for long as he finished out the season strong to complete the season for the Rattlers. Now, the Rattlers look to figure out the next step in their quarterback journey.

Now, Lawrence Wright IV will have the opportunity to create his own legacy at an HBCU and possibly be the quarterback to get the Rattlers back to their contending ways.