Florida A&M is landing another star quarterback to lead the offense with the departure of Daniel Richardson, as the Rattlers have landed former Fordham University quarterback C.J. Montes. Montes announced his commitment to the team on his social media account.

“Rattler nation… I’m home,” he said on a post on Sunday afternoon.

He spent two seasons at the University of New Mexico (2021-2023) before transferring to Fordham in 2023.

During his time at Fordham, Montes led the Patriot League in passing yards and touchdowns, earning second-team All-Patriot League honors and becoming a Walter Payton Award finalist.

In 2024, he appeared in just three games, completing 34 of 44 passes for 333 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. His season was cut short by a lower-body injury sustained against Stony Brook, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. He then entered the transfer portal on December 3rd following the end of the season. Before Florida A&M, he committed to Kent State but reentered the transfer portal, changed plans after the dismissal of former coach Kenni Burns.

Montes lands in a perfect situation to compete in the SWAC with a Rattlers team that found themselves outside of the Celebration Bowl and SWAC Championship picture. Florida A&M started the year out promising, with former starter Daniel Richardson.

Richardson emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in HBCU football. Heading into the MEAC-SWAC Challenge against Norfolk State, Richardson was named as Florida A&M's starting quarterback and immediately secured his spot for the defending Celebration Bowl champions. He led the Rattlers to comeback wins over both Norfolk State and South Carolina State, showcasing his throwing accuracy and ability to make plays.

Richardson's play helped Florida A&M become ranked in the AFCA Coaches Poll before their loss to Jackson State. But, he ultimately suffered an injury against Prairie View A&M University in November. He wasn't on the sidelines for long as he finished out the season strong to complete the season for the Rattlers.