After helping lead South Carolina State to a Celebration Bowl victory, Bulldogs defensive coordinator Jordan Odaffer is departing the program. Odaffer posted about his departure on his Facebook account.

“All Glory To God! The last 6 years at Benedict College and South Carolina State University have been amazing.

I want to thank Coach Berry for the blessing me with the opportunity to coordinate his defense for the last 5 seasons. It’s been an honor to make the journey with you and I appreciate your support more than you will ever know. I want to thank both of these amazing campus communities for welcoming and supporting me and my family. Every person we met along the way helped make this portion of our journey truly special,” he said.”I wish we could continue to chase As, Bs, Championships, and Degrees together, but our time is coming to an end. Since i have been unable to move my family to South Carolina I am accepting a position that will allow me to be with my family in Florida. It’s been a great run and nobody can ever take away what we accomplished together! We definitely left everything we touched better than we found it.”

Odaffer has worked alongside Chennis Berry over the past six years, joining Benedict College as his defensive coordinator in February 2020. He was a huge catalyst of Benedict College's dominance in Division II football, as Benedict College's defense found themselves ranking at the top of Division II in multiple categories, including fourth-down defense, opponent first downs, passing yards allowed, and scoring defense.

2023 saw the Tigers once again dominate on defense, holding opponents under 10 points seven times and only playing one game in the regular season where an opponent scored over 20 points, which was Benedict's 27-24 victory over Miles College on October 7, 2023. After helping the Tigers win two straight SIAC championships and earn a bid in the NCAA Division II playoffs two straight years, he joined Chennis Berry at South Carolina State.

Odaffer's defensive prowess was once again a huge part of the success of Berry's Bulldogs. South Carolina State finished the 2024 season number two in scoring defense, holding teams to 15.5 points per game, and number two in total defense, holding teams to 325 yards per game. They were number one in rushing defense, holding teams to 118.5 yards per game. His secondary secured the most interceptions in the MEAC with 15, with three being returned for touchdowns. His defensive line also secured the most sacks in the conference with 37 and the most fumbles with 12.

The numbers were similar in 2025, which ultimately helped South Carolina State win the MEAC for a second straight year, as well as make a second trip to the Celebration Bowl in which they won a four-overtime classic versus Prairie View A&M. South Carolina State was number two in scoring defense in 2025, holding teams to 339 yards per game. They were number three in rushing defense, holding teams to 134.1 yards per game, and number two in pass defense, holding teams to 204.9 yards per game. They once again found the Bulldogs at the top of the conference in interceptions with 14, three of which were returned for a touchdown.

Odaffer, a Florida A&M graduate, will surely be missed by the Bulldogs in their quest to repeat as MEAC champions and make another Celebration Bowl appearance. All eyes point to who Berry brings on as a defensive coordinator next.