Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band performed alongside Beyoncé during the Christmas Day halftime show at the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

The band’s participation was confirmed by ESPN's Kalan Hooks, who announced the collaboration on his X account, stating, “Texas Southern’s Ocean of Soul performed with Beyoncé during halftime between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans as reported by Ocean of Soul director of bands Brian Simmons.”

The Ocean of Soul’s performance with Beyoncé marks another major national stage for the celebrated Texas Southern band. The band has a history of remarkable performances, including their performance of WWE Superstar Bianca Belair’s theme song at WrestleMania 38.

The high-profile appearance with Beyoncé is another milestone in a year filled with historic achievements for HBCU marching bands, further showcasing their immense talent on national stages. Earlier this year, Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South performed with Usher during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

In October the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s M4 Marching Band made headlines with their performance of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ theme song during WWE’s “Bad Blood” event in October. The band went viral for performing the song during UAPB's money game matchup against Arkansas.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, has long expressed her connection to and admiration for historically Black colleges and universities. Her work often highlights HBCU traditions, from her Homecoming documentary on Netflix, which celebrated HBCU marching bands and culture, to her philanthropic efforts. Through her partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé has contributed to scholarships supporting HBCU students with financial needs, continuing her commitment to uplifting the HBCU community.

“I always dreamed of going to an HBCU,” Beyoncé said in her Homecoming documentary. “My college was Destiny’s Child. My college was traveling around the world, and life was my teacher.”