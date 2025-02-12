Legendary filmmaker and HBCU alumnus Spike Lee was pleased with Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show that featured a surprise appearance from fellow HBCU alumnus Samuel L. Jackson.

The halftime performance featured Samuel L. Jackson embodying “Uncle Sam,” a character who acted as an emcee during the performance, attempting to steer Lamar into being more publicly respectable and palatable. Jackson's appearance bore a striking resonance with his previous role as Dolmedes, the narrator in Lee’s 2015 satirical film Chi-Raq. Lamar’s incorporation of Jackson, paired with themes of societal critique, drew clear parallels to Lee's storytelling style.

Spike Lee took to Instagram, sharing the following message with his followers:

“I Want To Thank My Brother Kendrick For The 40 Acres And A Mule Shoutout Which Has Been The Name Of My Production Company Since NYU Grad Film School. And I Want To Send A Special Shoutout To My Morehouse Brother Samuel Jackson Who Started This Super Bowl Halftime Extravaganza As Uncle Sam And You Might’ve Seen Him As Dolmedes In CHI-RAQ.

The Term 40 Acres And A Mule Was A Proposal For Reparations To Former Enslaved African-Americans In The Aftermath Of The Civil War. The Proposal Was Intended To Provide Land And Resources To Provide Land And Resources To Help Free People Achieve Economic Independence. This Promise Was Ultimately Broken. HAPPY BLACK HIS-HERSTORY.”

Spike Lee and Samuel L. Jackson share deep roots with Morehouse College, the historically Black institution that played a pivotal role in both of their lives. Lee, who began his filmmaking career at Morehouse, has often credited the college with shaping his path as one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. Similarly, Jackson, another Morehouse alumnus, met his wife, LaTanya Richardson-Jackson, during his college years while she was a student at neighboring Spelman College.

The couple's influence has extended far beyond their collective Hollywood success. Most recently, Spelman College honored the Jacksons by naming its newly renovated performing arts center after the two, a tribute unveiled during its 2024 homecoming celebration.