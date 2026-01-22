Tory Woodbury is officially in place as the Winston-Salem State head football coach, and he’s officially revealed his inaugural head coaching staff.

“These hires represent our commitment to excellence, player development, and building a winning culture,” Woodbury said in a statement obtained by the Greenboro News & Record. “Each coach brings valuable experience and passion that will positively impact our student-athletes and our program.”

His Ram coaching staff features several former Winston-Salem State players at key positions. Assistant coach Calvin Randall is set to serve as offensive coordinator. A 2002 graduate of Winston-Salem State, per the Greensboro News & Record, he was a part of the 2000 CIAA championship Winston-Salem State team as a student assistant coach.

Article Continues Below

Woodbury got another former Winston-Salem State Ram turned Fayetteville State coach in Errick Hargrove to be his defensive coordinator. Hargrove has experience as a defensive coordinator at both Fayetteville State and Virginia State University and is a former teammate of Woodbury from his time as a star quarterback for the Rams in 1999 and 2000. They both were a part of the CIAA championship teams those seasons.

Woodbury tapped a former Ram quarterback as wide receivers coach in Monte Purvis. A former three-year starter for Winston-Salem State, Purvis has significant high school coaching experience at Reagan High School. Other notable hires by Woodbury include Chris Hirston, an NFL alumnus who will coach the offensive line, as well as Ken Hill, who will serve as linebackers coach, and Antonio Wallace, who will coach the defensive line.

Woodbury and his staff look to bring Winston-Salem State back to prominence, as the institution has a storied football history but has struggled over the past couple of seasons.