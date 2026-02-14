The Southwestern Athletic Conference has issued a fine to two HBCUs following a brawl after a women's basketball game. The conference announced the sanctions in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The statement read, in part:

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced suspensions and institutional fines stemming from an altercation that transpired between the Mississippi Valley State University and Alabama State University women’s basketball teams on Thursday, Feb. 12.

After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that both schools violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior of any kind. We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.

Both Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State were hit with fines for an altercation that occurred following the Hornets' 86–70 victory over the Delta Devils. According to the conference statement, both institutions were assessed a $25,000 fine.

In addition, four student-athletes have been suspended. One student-athlete has been suspended from Alabama State, and two student-athletes from Mississippi Valley State will be suspended for one game. The other Alabama State student-athlete will be assessed a two-game suspension.

Alabama State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Jason Cable, released a statement on the incident, saying,

“Alabama State Athletics does not condone the actions that took place during tonight's contest against Mississippi Valley State University.

Sportsmanship, discipline, and respect for the game are core values of our department and our institution. The behavior displayed does not reflect the standards and expectations we hold for our student-athletes, coaches, or program.

We are currently reviewing the incident and will address the matter internally in accordance with institutional and conference policies. Alabama State Athletics remains committed to fostering a competitive environment that upholds integrity, accountability, and respect for all participants.”