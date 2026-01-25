New Clark Atlanta University coach Terry Sims was officially introduced to the university community on Thursday. Sims fielded several winning teams as a Division I head coach and was recently a part of Alabama State when they embarked on a historic season this fall. Sims plans to bring that same winning tradition to Clark Atlanta.

Sims joined Bethune-Cookman in 2010 as an assistant under head coach Brian Jenkins. He then assumed the role of head coach in 2015, leading the Wildcats to a 9-2 season and a top 25 ranking in the FCS polls. They went 7-1 in conference and clinched the MEAC championship. After a down year in 2016, Bethune-Cookman had a winning record from 2017 to 2019. However, the Wildcats under his leadership struggled in the SWAC, ultimately leading to his dismissal in the 2022 season, as Bethune-Cookman opted at that time to hire Ed Reed.

Since his dismissal, Sims has served on Eddie Robinson Jr.’s staff at Alabama State in various capacities, including as assistant head coach and passing defense coordinator.

In his introductory press conference, he urged the Clark Atlanta community to buy into the football program and lock in their support. “Every person at this university…if you have a Tiger heart in you, you have to buy in,” Sims said. While he acknowledged the road ahead wouldn't be without obstacles, he noted that “family fights,” emphasizing that total alignment is the only way to reach a championship level.

Sims succeeds Teddy Keaton, a coach who had a phenomenal first season that resulted in a trip to the SIAC championship with a 7-3-1 record in 2024. However, Clark Atlanta struggled in Keaton's second year, finishing 3-7. The Panthers have also struggled in recent years, with 20 losing seasons in the past 25 years. Sims is undeterred by the recent dip, stating, “The standard is high. And it’s gonna stay high.”

Sims also made his goals simple and plain, “I didn’t come here to compete. I came here to win. I didn’t come to have a good football program. I came to sustain a successful championship football program.”

He also laid out a robust expectation for his athletes to be students first and foremost.

“Education is important. If you don't take care of your business in the classroom, you won't get an opportunity to take care of those people [on the field].”