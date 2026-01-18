Following Teddy Keaton’s departure from the program, Clark Atlanta taps an HBCU vet to lead the Panthers football team. On Friday, Clark Atlanta named Terry Sims as the next head football coach. Sims is well known for his tenure as the head coach of Bethune-Cookman University.

Clark Atlanta Athletic Director Dr. Jerel Drew spoke about the selection of Sims as head coach, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Coach Terry Sims to our university. His dedication to fostering player development and achieving competitive excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for the Panthers football program. We look forward to an exciting chapter under his guidance.”

Sims joined Bethune-Cookman in 2010 as an assistant under head coach Brian Jenkins. He then assumed the role of head coach in 2015, leading the Wildcats to a 9-2 season and a top 25 ranking in the FCS polls. They went 7-1 in conference and clinched the MEAC championship. After a down year in 2016, Bethune-Cookman had a winning record from 2017 to 2019. However, the Wildcats under his leadership struggled in the SWAC, ultimately leading to his dismissal in the 2022 season, as Bethune-Cookman opted at that time to hire Ed Reed.

Since his dismissal, Sims has served on Eddie Robinson Jr.’s staff at Alabama State in various capacities, including as assistant head coach and passing defense coordinator. He looks to continue the success that Keaton built in his first season at the helm of the Panthers, in which they finished with a 7-3-1 record and made it to the SIAC championship game. Although Keaton led the Panthers to one of their best seasons in recent memory, Clark Atlanta struggled in his second season, finishing 3-7 and well out of the championship picture.

His introductory press conference is scheduled for January 22nd at 10:00 a.m. in Epps Gymnasium on the campus of Clark Atlanta.