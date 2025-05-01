Purdue University made a major addition in the transfer portal, landing HBCU star defensive lineman Josh Burney, per a report by Rivals. Burney spent his last four seasons at Fort Valley State as a key contributor to their defense and looks to bring that same level of success to the Boilermakers as a grad transfer.

Over his four seasons with the Wildcats, Burney developed into a key asset, both on and off the field. During his senior year in 2024, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman posted career-best stats, including 20 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks.

These accomplishments were part of an impressive overall college career totaling 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 7 sacks in 28 games. Burney anchored a fierce defensive line that helped Fort Valley State contend for the SIAC Championship and a spot in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Burney’s arrival at Purdue bolsters a defensive tackles unit overseen by defensive line coach Kelvin Green. The unit features experienced players and transfers, including Auburn's TJ Lindsey, Arkansas State's Ian Jeffries, and Bowling Green's Marcus Moore.

Burney will also join returners Jamarrion Harkless, Jamarius Dinkins, and Demeco Kennedy, creating a deep and talented rotation along the defensive line. This addition becomes the 51st portal acquisition of the offseason for Purdue and the 21st during the spring transfer window.

While Burney takes his career to the next level at Purdue, Fort Valley State is entering a new chapter under recently appointed head coach Marlon Watson. Watson will look to rebuild the program following the departure of Shawn Gibbs, who left to take the head coach position at North Carolina A&T.

Watson has already started shaping his vision for the team, including a headline-grabbing hire of HBCU legend Willie “Satellite” Totten as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Totten, renowned for his role in the iconic “Satellite Express” offense at Mississippi Valley State in the 1980s, will bring his extensive expertise to help reshape the Wildcats' offense.