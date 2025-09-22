Everyone’s favorite girl group from the 90s is heading to Dallas, Texas. TLC is set to headline a post-game concert following the State Fair Classic between the Grambling State University Tigers and the Prairie View A&M University Panthers. The group announced on their Instagram that they were putting on the concert to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the State Fair Classic.

The HBCU State Fair Classic began in 1925 with a game between the Wiley College Wildcats and the Langston University Lions. Since its inception, the State Fair Classic has become one of the most popular football events in the HBCU football space. The game is played on the grounds at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, as both institutions are an equal distance away from the site. Although other teams have played in the classic, Grambling State and Prairie View A&M permanently play in the game every year.

Throughout the classic’s history, Prairie View A&M has a record of 44 wins, 46 losses, and four ties, making them the university that has participated in the classic the most. On the other hand, Grambling has a record of 28 wins and 12 losses. Last year’s game ended in a final score of 36 to 34 following five overtimes.

TLC aren’t the first celebrities to host a post-game show; last year rap legend Big Daddy Kane took to the stage. In addition to the concert, there will be a battle of bands between the Prairie View A&M Marching Storm and the Grambling State Tiger Marching Band.

Formed in 1990, T-Boz Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas made up the iconic girl group TLC. The group quickly rose to fame in the 1990s with several top-ten hits, including Creep, Waterfalls, No Scrubs, and Unpretty. Throughout their career, the group had four multi-platinum albums, including CrazySexyCool.

The concert is set to take place Saturday, September 27, 2025, immediately after the State Fair Classic.